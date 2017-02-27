Ohio lawmaker’s highway bill aims to reach suffering vets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A lawmaker has proposed renaming an Ohio highway for a soldier who killed himself last year.

State Rep. Steve Hambley says it could help remind veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder to reach out for help.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the Ohio House this past week passed a bill to rename state Route 261 from Norton to Wadsworth the Sgt. James Allen III Memorial Highway.

Allen, a decorated soldier who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, took his own life last February in Florida.

Hambley, a Republican from Brunswick, introduced the bill after he was contacted by Allen’s girlfriend.

Hambley says lawmakers need to do more to raise awareness and provide resources to take care of war veterans.