Ohio Secretary of State investigation found non-citizens registered to vote, cast illegal ballots

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced that an investigation has uncovered that hundreds of non-citizens registered to vote in the state, and dozens voted illegally.

According to a release from Husted, 385 non-citizens registered to vote in Ohio and 82 that voted in at least one election.

“In light of the national discussion about illegal voting it is important to inform our discussions with facts. The fact is voter fraud happens, it is rare and when it happens, we hold people accountable,” Secretary Husted said.

The 303 registered voters identified as non-citizens who have not cast a ballot will be sent letters both informing them that non-citizens are not eligible to vote and requesting that they cancel their registration. A follow-up letter will be sent to any individuals that still remain on the rolls after 30 days. Any non-citizens identified that remain on the rolls after being contacted twice will then be referred to law enforcement, according to Husted.

“I have a responsibility to preserve the integrity of Ohio’s elections system,” Secretary Husted said. “When you consider that in Ohio we have had 112 elections decided by one vote or tied in the last three years, every case of illegal voting must be taken seriously and elections officials must have every resource available to them to respond accordingly.”