Police: Man tried to steal ambulance with medics inside

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man tried to steal an ambulance while American Medical Response medics were still inside helping a patient.

Medics called police around 7:30pm Saturday because they witnessed a man, identified by police as 36-year-old Devon Anderson, jump into the driver’s seat and try to drive away.

The medics stated they were in the back of the ambulance tending to a patient when Anderson jumped into the driver’s seat, placed it in gear and began to pull forward. They then yelled from the back of the ambulance for him to stop, causing him to park the ambulance and jump out, according to a police report.

The medics said he then ran east on Boardman Street, along with two other men.

Police spotted them nearby and arrested them.

Anderson was questioned and said he went into the back of the ambulance to find pills. Police said Anderson continued to change his story as he was questioned.

The men with Anderson denied seeing him trying to steal the ambulance. Because the medics only witnessed Anderson inside the ambulance, the other two suspects were released.

Anderson was charged with attempted motor vehicle theft and taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Police said Anderson began screaming during his arrest, saying he was being arrested for a crime that he didn’t commit.

