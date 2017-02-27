Police: Parents hog-tied child with duct tape

nbc4-icon By Published:
hogtiedweb

MILWAUKEE, WI (WCMH) — A couple in Wisconsin are facing possible charges after police said they hog tied their 12-year-old son and then left for dinner.

According to court documents obtained by WISN, Ann Kubehl, the boy’s mother, and her husband, Ismael Guzman, wrapped duct tape around the boy’s mouth and head after he got in trouble for leaving the vehicle while his mom was shopping.

The next day, the boy’s principal noticed marks on the child and called police.

Police said Kubehl admitted to police she and her husband went to a Chinese buffet, nearly 25 minutes away, while the son remained hog tied on the floor of the home.

According to police, Kubehl told a detective, “You can remove him, but I don’t want the neglect charges because that will take my job away.”

No word on what charges the couple may face.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s