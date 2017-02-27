President Trump to ask for $54 billion increase in defense budget

associated-press-logo By Published:
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) —The White House will propose boosting defense spending and slashing funding for longtime Republican targets like the Environmental Protection Agency in a set of marching orders to agencies as it prepares its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

President Donald Trump’s draft proposal for the 2018 budget year, which will be sent to agencies Monday, is sure to set off a huge Washington battle when it is finalized and submitted to Congress in mid-March.

Trump’s budget also won’t make significant changes to Social Security or Medicare, according to an administration official, but it will ask for a for $54B increase in defense budget.

