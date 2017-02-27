Smoking in vehicles with children could soon be illegal in Oklahoma

nbc4-icon By Published:
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WCMH) — A proposal to ban smoking in vehicles containing children is one step closer to becoming a reality in the state of Oklahoma.

The state’s Public Health Committee voted 7-1 last week to send the proposal to the full House for a vote.

HB 1344 would make it illegal for the driver or passenger in a motor vehicle “to smoke cigarettes, pipes or cigars if a child is also present in the motor vehicle.” The law defines a child as someone who is 14 years of age or younger.

Those caught violating the proposed law would face a $20 fine.

Ohio Senator Charleta Tavares (D), who represents Franklin County, introduced a similar bill in February of 2015. Senate Bill 89 would ban drivers and passengers from smoking in vehicles when a child under six years of age is present.

The proposed law in Ohio carries a $500 fine, but the bill has not advanced past the Health and Human Services Committee since it was submitted two years ago.

