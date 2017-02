COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after falling from an Ohio State campus parking garage Monday afternoon.

It happened at the Ohio Union South Garage.

According to Ohio State University police, they do not believe foul play is involved.

No further information was immediately available.

