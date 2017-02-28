Child, two, dies after being left in hot car all day outside shopping center

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (WFLA) – Investigators say a child has died after being left in a hot car all day outside a Florida shopping center on Tuesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at 731 Lumsden Road West in Brandon.

The investigators told News Channel 8 the child was left unattended since this morning.

“What we understand is that about 9 o’clock this morning, a relative parked here in the parking lot and in the interim, left a two-year-old boy inside the vehicle, locked, without the engine running, and without the air conditioning,” Larry McKinnon, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said.

McKinnon said the relative came back out around 2:30 p.m. and found she had left the child in the car. Officials identified the woman as the boy’s half-sister.

The relative was upset and distraught and brought the two-year-old into the dialysis center seeking medical aid. Medical personnel inside the facility attempted to render aid until fire rescue arrived.