Couple charged with torturing, killing family’s cats

LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — Police say one cat was killed after being pinned to a wall with a sword, the other cat suffered serious injuries after the couple poured a mixed chemical drink down the animal’s throat.

According to arrest reports obtained by KSNV, Immanuel Church and Denise Eddines were renting a room at the family’s house, and attacked the cats when the owner was out of town.

Police say Church admitted to pinning one cat to the wall with the sword and watched it suffer before it died. According to the arrest report, Church also admitted to blending a concoction of hot sauce, bleach and comet, and pouring it down the other cat’s mouth. The cat survived but is now being treated for chemical burns.

“They called them potions because they went through, and tried to block them off, and tried to catch them, they were looking it up on line on ways to take the demons out of the cats,” Erika Greisen with Nevada Voters for animals told KSNV.

Both suspects are facing felony charges, and police said the couple admitted the cats never attacked them, but only rubbed up against them.

Church and Eddines face up to four years each if convicted.