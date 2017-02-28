Fatal crash closes US 62 in Utica

UTICA, OH (WCMH) — US 62 is closed just east of Utica due to a serious crash.

The crash was reported Tuesday afternoon along U.S. 62 east of State Route 13. The Ohio Department of Transporation says U.S. 62 is closed between State Route 13 and Mill Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Granville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was injured.

