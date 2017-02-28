Longest-serving Kroger associate retires after 63 years

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many people hope they can find a job they love and they can stick with for years or even decades. A local man lived that dream, and Tuesday he hung up his apron for good after 63 years of working for Kroger.

Larry Arnold started working for Kroger on August 8, 1953. He was a week shy of his 16th birthday.

“It doesn’t seem like 63 years unless you think about it,” Arnold said.

For the last 30 years, he has worked in the dairy aisle. Today, while his coworkers were setting up his retirement party, customers stopped by to wish him well.

A regular customer, Laura Barlow, stopped by to say hello. “I didn’t come for anything today, I only came to say goodbye to Larry,” she said.

Looking back, Arnold said the biggest change he has seen in 63 years. Other than that, “merchandise still comes in the back door and goes out the front door. And it’s been that way for as long as I can remember.”

Arnold even met hs wife at Kroger. They have been married for 59 years.

Arnold says he has some big plans for his retirement.

“I’m going to take up fishing again and if I can swing a golf club I’ll probably golf,” he said. His wife might have some plans for him too.