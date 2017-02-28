Man spends 5 days trapped in vehicle after crash

SEQUIM, WA (KING) A Washington state man is recovering after spending five days trapped in the wreckage of his crashed car.

Richard Jones was rescued Monday morning after the crash was discovered by a man walking his dog.

Nicholas Hoffman was walking his dog, Parker, when he spotted the 1991 Toyota Celica about 20 feet down a steep embankment, surrounded by trees and brush.

“Parker just noticed something over there. He pulled me over and I saw it,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman called 911.

Jones says over the course of five days, he drank his urine because he had no food or water.

He remembers the moment Deputy Stoppani came to his car window.

“I met one of the best people on the planet,” Jones said, giving credit to Deputy Stoppani, Nicholas Hoffman, Parker the dog, and all of the others who came to his rescue.