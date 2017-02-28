Officer tackles man swinging bat at police station

WEST COVINA, CA (WCMH) – A police officer tackled a man armed with a bat outside a California police station, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.

It happened Monday at the police station in West Covina, California.

Police said 27-year-old Christopher Rivas showed up and started striking the windows with an aluminum baseball bat.

An officer who happened to be outside saw what was happening, ran up to Rivas and tackled him. Rivas was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

He is currently undergoing treatment.

Police did not say why Rivas started swinging at the police station.