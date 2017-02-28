Ohio lawmakers to hear ‘Judy’s Law’ arguments

By Published: Updated:
judy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Testimony on behalf of the proposed legislation dubbed “Judy’s Law,” is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, at the Ohio Statehouse.

“Judy’s Law” is named after Judy Malinowski, the Gahanna woman who was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend.

Late last year, Michael Slager pleaded no contest to charges stemming from the attack. He is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence.

Many who heard of Slager’s punishment have said it is not enough, thus prompting House Bill 63.

The legislation was introduced by State Representative Jim Hughes, R-Upper Arlingtom, shortly after the lawmaker met Malinowski.

“Nothing could have prepared me for what I saw in there, but also nothing could have prepared me for the love and proudness of both Judy and Bonnie [Malinowski’s mother],” said Hughes.

Lawmakers expect Tuesday’s hearing, before House Criminal Justice Committee, to be the first of three.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s