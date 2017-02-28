Ohio lawmakers to hear ‘Judy’s Law’ arguments

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Testimony on behalf of the proposed legislation dubbed “Judy’s Law,” is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, at the Ohio Statehouse.

“Judy’s Law” is named after Judy Malinowski, the Gahanna woman who was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend.

Late last year, Michael Slager pleaded no contest to charges stemming from the attack. He is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence.

Many who heard of Slager’s punishment have said it is not enough, thus prompting House Bill 63.

The legislation was introduced by State Representative Jim Hughes, R-Upper Arlingtom, shortly after the lawmaker met Malinowski.

“Nothing could have prepared me for what I saw in there, but also nothing could have prepared me for the love and proudness of both Judy and Bonnie [Malinowski’s mother],” said Hughes.

Lawmakers expect Tuesday’s hearing, before House Criminal Justice Committee, to be the first of three.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm.