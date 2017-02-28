One killed, one injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after shots were fired in south Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30pm on the 1700 block of South 6th Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was injured and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Columbus police homicide investigators have been called to the scene.

