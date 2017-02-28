Patrol: Ohio driver fled crash, died in culvert where he hid

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – The State Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old driver mysteriously died in a drainage culvert where he hid after a crash in rural southeastern Ohio and refused to leave.

The Dayton Daily News reports investigators aren’t sure why Chuck Dickens Jr. fled, how he died or why he was even in Belmont County.

He was from Huber Heights, near Dayton. Patrol Lt. James Faunda says Dickens had no significant criminal history, and relatives thought he was in Cleveland.

The patrol says Dickens ran after sideswiping a vehicle Sunday on Interstate 70. Troopers called to him in the culvert and say he eventually stopped responding.

A robot sent in with a camera showed him face-down in water, and a dive team removed his body.

Toxicology and blood tests were planned.