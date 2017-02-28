Dave & Buster’s to review policy after American Legion rider incident

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — An executive for Dave & Buster’s is coming to the Kentwood restaurant to address a company policy banning patches on vests, including those worn by Sons of The American Legion.

A company spokeswoman said Tuesday that Dave & Buster’s vice president of operations will be flying to West Michigan to meet with Victor Murdock, who was told he would have to turn his American Legion vest inside out or leave because the patches on it could be misconstrued as gang symbols.

The incident happened Saturday night at the Dave & Buster’s on 28th Street, across from the Shops at CenterPoint. The manager informed Murdock and another member of the policy as they waited for a table; they chose to leave.

“It’s ridiculous. I was blown away,” Murdock told 24 Hour News 8 Monday. “Probably one of the first times in my life I noticed right off the bat I was being discriminated against. ”

In a statement Monday, Dave & Buster’s said the policy was “for consistency reasons” and part of a dress code “which prohibits evidence of gang affiliation, (and) is in place to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy themselves in a fun and safe environment.”

Since the story aired Monday on 24 Hour News 8, outcry about Dave & Buster’s police has spread across Facebook, where the story has been shared thousands of times. Michigan rocker Ted Nugent even chimed in on the situation in a Facebook post, calling on people to “never go to this restaurant again till they apologize & make it right!”

The company is also responding.