Student reports attempted sexual assault, abduction near Whetstone High School

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A female student reported that someone tried to sexually assault and abduct her near Whetstone High School Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:41pm at Whetstone Park, near Whetstone High School.

The female victim told police that the suspect was a white man in his 30s with dark wavy hair and wearing black sweats.

According to police, the victim was helped by the school resource officer.

