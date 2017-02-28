US approves 3 types of genetically engineered potatoes

This 2013 photo taken at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., and supplied by J.R. Simplot Company shows wilted conventional potato plants without resistance to the pathogen that caused the Irish potato famine on the left next to surviving rows of J.R. Simplot Co.'s genetically engineered potato plants that resist the disease. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, that it has approved commercial planting of two types of potatoes that are genetically engineered to resist the pathogen that caused the Irish potato famine. (Nicolas Champouret/J.R. Simplot Company via AP)
BOISE, ID (AP) – US officials say three types of potatoes genetically engineered to resist the pathogen that caused the Irish potato famine are safe for the environment and safe to eat.

The approval by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late last week gives Idaho-based J.R. Simplot Company permission to plant the potatoes this spring and sell them in the fall.

The company says the potatoes contain a potato gene resistant to late blight.

Late blight is pathogen that caused the Irish potato famine.

Fungicides have been used for decades to prevent the blight.

The genetically engineered potatoes will require half of the fungicide normally used by potato farmers.

The company says the potatoes also have reduced bruising and black spots and enhanced storage capacity.

