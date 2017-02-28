Wilmington company announces it will eliminate 330 jobs

WILMINGTON (WCMH) — It’s been weeks since major online retailer Amazon announced the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport as the service hub for Amazon Prime Air.

Now LGSTX Services in Wilmington that handled its air cargo operations says it will lay off 330 or more people.

The layoffs affect 296 employees in its cargo handling department, 37 employees in maintenance and two control operators.

“We were hopeful that Amazon would move into the community, that this would become a major hub for them. We were hoping that that would happen but they made the decision to go to the greater Cincinnati airport,” said Randy Riley, Wilmington City Council President.

Wilmington and it’s Air Park has since been recovering from the loss of DHL in 2010. Laying off 8,500 employees, costing thousands and jobs, bringing national attention and leaving the town in a recession.

In a statement given to NBC 4, Joe Hete, president and CEO of ATSG said:

While we had hoped that Amazon would choose to expand the sortation and other logistics operations we manage for them here at the Wilmington Air Park and bring more jobs in southwestern Ohio, we certainly appreciate their confidence in our ability to support the development, launch and expansion of the dedicated air network that began here sixteen months ago. The fifteen Boeing 767 freighters we lease to and operate for Amazon, plus five more coming this year, make us proud to be a part of their growth, and we remain committed to support their efforts to delight Amazon customers around the world with exceptional service every day.