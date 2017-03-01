2 charged with murder of man found in burning car in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Two people are charged with killing a person found in a burned-out SUV on the city’s east side.

Terrell Martin, 37, and Lyric Moore, 21, of Youngstown, are charged with aggravated murder. They were both arrested on Wednesday.

Police said they have evidence linking the two to the crime.

Investigators haven’t positively identified the victim but believe it is the owner of the car, Zachary Howell. Howell was last seen on February 19, collecting signatures to appear on the ballot in the Youngstown mayoral race.

The coroner’s office has not been able to locate a dentist who had treated Howell in the past to compare dental records, along with DNA.

The man found had been shot and killed before the fire started. He was found behind an abandoned house on Edgar Avenue.