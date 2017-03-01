4 kids dead in Oregon house fire, 3 hospitalized

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
The remains of a house are seen after a fatal overnight fire in Riddle, Ore. on Wednesday March 1, 2017. Multiple serious injuries and fatalities were both initially confirmed by law enforcement officials. (Dan Bain/The News-Review via AP)
The remains of a house are seen after a fatal overnight fire in Riddle, Ore. on Wednesday March 1, 2017. Multiple serious injuries and fatalities were both initially confirmed by law enforcement officials. (Dan Bain/The News-Review via AP)

RIDDLE, OR (AP) — A sheriff’s spokesman says four children were killed in a house fire in a small Oregon timber town.

Douglas County Deputy Dwes Hutson said Wednesday the children ranged from 4 to 13.

Firefighters and police respond at a fatal house fire in Riddle, Ore. on Wednesday March 1, 2017, after a fire gutted the home overnight. Multiple serious injuries and fatalities were both initially confirmed by law enforcement officials. (Chelsea Duncan/The News-Review via AP)
Firefighters and police respond at a fatal house fire in Riddle, Ore. on Wednesday March 1, 2017, after a fire gutted the home overnight. Multiple serious injuries and fatalities were both initially confirmed by law enforcement officials. (Chelsea Duncan/The News-Review via AP)

Two adults and a 13-year-old boy survived and suffered serious injuries in the fire that broke out at 2 a.m. in Riddle, a town about 200 miles south of Portland.

Thirty-nine-year-old James Keith Howell, 38-year-old Tabitha Annette Howell and 13-year-old Andrew Hall-Young were transported to a Portland hospital.

Killed were 4-year-old Gwendolyn Howell, 7-year-old Haley Maher, 10-year-old Isaiah Young and 13-year-old Nicholas Lowe.

Hutson says Nicholas was a foster child.

Tabitha Annette Howell was the mother of all the children.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s