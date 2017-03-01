Boating activities to continue this summer at Buckeye Lake

BUCKEYE LAKE, OH (WCMH) — Another step forward in the efforts to restore Buckeye Lake–the spillway at the lake is now closed, allowing it to fill up for the summer boating season.

The state has agreed to allow the lake levels to increase by 2 feet. Buckeye Lake will still be a foot below normal while the project to fix the aging dam continues.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2018.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2018.

