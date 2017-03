COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Today is Ash Wednesday.

It’s a day Catholics and many other Christians will have ashes applied to their foreheads in the shape of a cross. Many will also use today to start giving up something for Lent. Many say no to sweets, alcohol, soda, sex or social media during the next 40 days.

Do you know the facts about Ash Wednesday? Take the quiz below and let us know how you did on our Facebook page.