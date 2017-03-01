Charges filed in 1991 Licking County cold case

Bonita Parker (Courtesy: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
NEWARK (WCMH) — Gustave Sapharas has been charged with aggravated murder and murder in Licking County Court of Common Pleas.

Sapharas, 72, was arrested Monday and is suspected in the 1991 murder of 21-year-old Bonita Parker. Parker’s body was found on the side of Mill Street Road near State Route 16 in Licking County on Aug. 13, 1991. At the time, authorities were looking at potential suspects but did not have enough evidence to make an arrest.

The charges were filed Wednesday. Sapharas’ arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7 at 8:30am.

