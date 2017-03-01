Colts owner, former punter raise reward for info about killing of Indiana girls

CREDIT: WISH-TV
CREDIT: WISH-TV

DELPHI, IN (AP) — Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee says he and team owner Jim Irsay are nearly doubling to $200,000 the reward fund for information about the killing of two northern Indiana teenage girls.

McAfee and Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced the larger reward fund and appealed for tips during a video posted Wednesday to McAfee’s Twitter account.

Investigators have been trying to find who killed 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams since their bodies were found Feb. 14 in a wooded area near Delphi. They had gone out the day before to a hiking trail near the community about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The search for the suspect has extended all across the region.

McAfee urged viewers to review a photo and audio clip of a male saying “down the hill” that police say came from German’s cellphone.

Anyone with information can call a tip line for this case being handled by the FBI: 1-800-225-5324 (800-CALLFBI). Callers will have to follow a few prompts to report their information. Information is also being accepted through email at Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be submitted anonymously.

