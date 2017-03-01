Damage reported around central Ohio after storms move through

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The area along state route 771 had visible damage along the roadways and damage to houses early Wednesday morning.

A barn was destroyed down one of the streets leaving shrapnel, nails and metal laying around.

Homeowner Dan Yoder has lived in the area the past three years and tells me he and his wife were sleeping in the basement as they have a tendency to, and also because they heard storms would be rolling in throughout the morning. He describes his window as being “sucked out” from the house, the camper destroyed in his backyard and the front pillars along with the front porch of his home ruined. However, he’s happy no one was hurt. He said his children heard sirens and what their calling a loud roar right before they heard objects hitting the house.

Neighbors have been stopping at other neighbors houses knocking on doors to make sure everyone is safe. The houses are about half a mile apart from each other so the people here are going out of their way to check in on everyone. “The lightning and thunder is unlike anything I’ve seen in person before. Huge lightening bolts that brighten the entire sky. Sticks and debris out in the roadways. Neighbors yards are flooded along the road.”

A township trustee said a home was destroyed on Cope Road.

The rain has been picking up and making it more difficult to see out of the front of your car.

The Highland County Sheriffs Office is tells us no injures have been reported.

In Pickaway County, Walnut Creek Pike between St. Paul Road and S.R. 752 is closed due to high water.