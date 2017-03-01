Fayette County shooting suspect arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of shooting another man in Fayette County last week was arrested in Columbus.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, David A. DeJarnette Jr. was arrested early Wednesday morning in a Columbus neighborhood. He was taken to the Franklin County Jauil where he will await a court hearing before being returned to Fayette County.

Dejarnette is accused of shooting 34-year-old William N. Prigmore on February 23 at the Summer Tree Apartment Complex in Jeffersonville. He was charged with felonious assault.

He was identified as having non-life threatening injuries and a gunshot wound to the hand.