Hospital staff throws child Hokey Pokey party

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WCMH) – Staff at an Illinois hospital held a Hokey Pokey party to help a three-year-old girl feel right at home.

Madison Austin came across a video of the Hokey Pokey on her mom’s iPad and quickly fell in love with the tune, TODAY reported. During a recent stay at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois, her nurses decided to cheer her up with a dance party.

“After all that Madison has been through in her life, she is the happiest, funniest, spunkiest, most polite child ever,” Madison’s mom, Krista Austin, told TODAY. “Ever since she watched the Hokey Pokey video, she was hooked on it and watched it multiple times.”

Madison’s mom, Krista Lynn Austin, shared the video on Facebook, where it quickly went viral.

Madison was born Neuronal Migration Disorder, a rare birth defect that affects brain and muscle development. She has trouble breathing and requires a tracheostomy tube.

Madison’s family is now trying to get Ellen to join Madison for a dance party on an even bigger scale.

