Judge agrees to release widow of Orlando nightclub shooter until she’s tried

associated-press-logo By Published:
FILE - In this Sunday, June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. More police departments are exploring technology that would allow 911 emergency dispatchers to receive text messages from people who need help. When gunshots rang out at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June, patrons hid from the gunman and frantically texted relatives to call 911 because Orlando doesn't have 911 texting. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

OAKLAND, CA (WCMH) — A federal judge in California has agreed to release on bail the widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub until she faces trial on charges of aiding his attack.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu decided Wednesday that 31-year-old Noor Salman isn’t a flight risk or a danger to public safety. The judge says there’s no evidence that Salman has connections to the Islamic State or holds extremist views.

Her husband, Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance to several terror organizations during the attack before police shot and killed him.

Salman is charged with aiding and abetting Mateen and lying to investigators after the shooting. She has pleaded not guilty.

Salman will live with her uncle in Northern California and has to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

A trial hasn’t been scheduled.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s