Judge jails drunk driver’s mom for laughing at victim’s family in court

WAYNE COUNTY, MI (WCMH) – A Michigan woman spent the night in jail after laughing during a sentencing for a deadly DUI crash.

The outburst happened during a sentencing hearing for Amanda Kosal. Kosal admitted she was drunk when she crashed head-on into an SUV, killing 31-year-old Jerome Zirker and severely injuring his Fiance, 31-year-old Brittany Johnson, WDIV reported.

While witness impact statements were being read, the judge noticed Amanda Kosal’s mother, Donna Kosal, laughing in the back of the courtroom.

“This is a court of law you can’t come down to Frank Murphy Hall of Justice and act any way you want to act,” said Judge Qiana Lillard.

Judge Lillard asked Donna Kosal to leave the courtroom, but then she heard yelling coming from the hallway, further disrupting the court proceedings. Judge Lillard had Donna Kosal taken into custody and charged with criminal contempt.

After spending a night in jail, Donna Kosal went back before Judge Lillard and apologized.

“Just everything overwhelmed and I deeply apologize for what I did in your court. I just needed to get out,” Donna Kosal said. “It’s been very hard for me.”

“What you have to understand is is that as hard as this is for you to see your baby going to prison, imagine what that family feels like when their child is dead,” Lillard said. “You can’t come to court acting a fool. I know people watch a lot of shows on TV where you see different things happening in make believe courtrooms that give people a skewed sense of reality but this is real life here and we just can’t have people behaving like that.”

Donna Kosal was released after one night of jail. She faced up to 93 days for the outburst.

Amanda Kosal was sentenced to three to fifteen years in prison for the deadly crash.