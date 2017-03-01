Man shot multiple times in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say they are investigating after a man was shot in east Columbus Tuesday evening.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Monroe Avenue at approximately 7:00 pm.

They located a scene at the address, but no victim.

Around the same time, a victim arrived at a local hospital with several gunshot wounds to his lower body. The victim was identified as Aaron Jamar.

He told officers he was walking near North Monroe and Mount Vernon Avenue when he heard gunshot wounds and was struck by gunfire.

Officers say he is in stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

