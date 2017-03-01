More than a dozen drug arrests in Morrow County; Several still wanted

MOUNT GILEAD, OH (WCMH) – The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday started serving 21 warrants on people wanted for drug trafficking.

The Sheriff’s office said the indictments are the result of an investigation that started in summer of 2016.

Sheriff John L. Hinton said the indictments are important because of the strong connection between burglaries and drug use in the community.

“Thus, it is our hope that by aggressively pursuing the drug traffickers that we will drive the illicit drug trade from our county and that this will ultimately reduce the number of property crimes in our county,” Hinton said.

Fourteen people have been arrested.

  • Jakob Swango – Burglary
  • Paris Justice – Burglary
  • Shannon Waterhouse – Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
  • Christopher Sowash – Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Drugs
  • Smitty Gayheart – Complicity to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
  • Timothy Nelson – Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
  • Justin Coleman – Trafficking in Drugs
  • Edward Eebersole – Trafficking in Drugs
  • Troy Spaulding – Complicity to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
  • Crystal Deland – Trafficking in Drugs
  • Johnnie Martinez – Offenses involving counterfeit controlled substances
  • Elizabeth Gale – Trafficking in Drugs
  • Tanner Depolo – Trafficking in Drugs
  • James Grimmett Jr. – Trafficking in Drugs

The Sheriff’s office is still looking for several others.

  • Tiffany Randolph
  • Trenton Williams
  • Melissa Hunt
  • William Poppell
  • Karen Sheets
  • Mark Myers Jr.
  • Charleen Brasseur
  • William Keil

If anyone knows the whereabouts of these people, they are asked to call the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 419-946-4444.

