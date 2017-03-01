More than a dozen drug arrests in Morrow County; Several still wanted

MOUNT GILEAD, OH (WCMH) – The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday started serving 21 warrants on people wanted for drug trafficking.

The Sheriff’s office said the indictments are the result of an investigation that started in summer of 2016.

Sheriff John L. Hinton said the indictments are important because of the strong connection between burglaries and drug use in the community.

“Thus, it is our hope that by aggressively pursuing the drug traffickers that we will drive the illicit drug trade from our county and that this will ultimately reduce the number of property crimes in our county,” Hinton said.

Fourteen people have been arrested.

Jakob Swango – Burglary

Paris Justice – Burglary

Shannon Waterhouse – Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Christopher Sowash – Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Drugs

Smitty Gayheart – Complicity to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Timothy Nelson – Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Justin Coleman – Trafficking in Drugs

Edward Eebersole – Trafficking in Drugs

Troy Spaulding – Complicity to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Crystal Deland – Trafficking in Drugs

Johnnie Martinez – Offenses involving counterfeit controlled substances

Elizabeth Gale – Trafficking in Drugs

Tanner Depolo – Trafficking in Drugs

James Grimmett Jr. – Trafficking in Drugs

The Sheriff’s office is still looking for several others.

Tiffany Randolph

Trenton Williams

Melissa Hunt

William Poppell

Karen Sheets

Mark Myers Jr.

Charleen Brasseur

William Keil

If anyone knows the whereabouts of these people, they are asked to call the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 419-946-4444.