Ohio to begin stocking lakes with trout on Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – More than 100,000 rainbow trout will be released in Ohio lakes and ponds this spring.
The first release is scheduled for Friday at Adams Lake in Adams County.
The first central Ohio release will be at Caldwell Lake in Ross County on March 17. On March 31, there will be a release at Heritage Park in Franklin County.
The releases will happen as long as the areas are ice-free and accessible to anglers.
By stocking these water areas throughout the state, opportunities are created for anglers of all ages to get out and enjoy quality spring trout fishing in a family-friendly environment. Many stocked locations will feature special angler events, including youth-only fishing on the day of the trout release, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Fishing licenses are required to fish in state public waters and ponds stocked by the state.
The 2017-2018 fishing license is now available and is valid through Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. An annual resident fishing license costs $19. A one-day fishing license costs $11 for residents and nonresidents. The one-day license may also be redeemed for credit toward the purchase of an annual fishing license.
Complete list of stock dates: (Dates marked with a ** have a special event associated with the release)
|Adams Lake
|Adams
|3/3/17
|Timbre Ridge Lake
|Lawrence
|3/10/17
|New Lexington Reservoir 1A
|Perry
|3/16/17
|Caldwell Lake
|Ross
|3/17/17
|Lake Alma
|Vinton
|3/17/17
|Rush Run Lake
|Preble
|3/17/17
|Belmont Lake
|Belmont
|3/22/17
|Monroe Lake
|Monroe
|3/22/17
|Blue Rock Lake
|Muskingum
|3/23/17
|Wolf Run Lake
|Noble
|3/23/17
|Clark Lake
|Clark
|3/24/17
|Forked Run Lake
|Meigs
|3/24/17
|Barnesville Reservoir #3
|Belmont
|3/29/17
|Dow Lake
|Athens
|3/30/17
|Heritage Park
|Franklin
|3/31/17
|Hinckley Lake
|Medina
|3/31/17
|Petros Lake
|Stark
|3/31/17
|Shadow Lake
|Cuyahoga
|3/31/17
|Rocky Fork Lake
|Highland
|4/1/17**
|Delta Reservoir #2
|Fulton
|4/5/17
|Swanton Waterworks Reservoir
|Lucas
|4/5/17
|Sycamore State Park Pond
|Montgomery
|4/5/17
|Forest Hill Pond
|Cuyahoga
|4/6/17
|Jefferson Lake
|Jefferson
|4/6/17
|McKarns Lake
|Williams
|4/6/17
|Painesville Recreation Park Pond
|Lake
|4/6/17
|Cenci Park Lake
|Fairfield
|4/7/17
|Punderson Lake
|Geauga
|4/8/17**
|Little Turtle Pond
|Summit
|4/8/17**
|Yoctangee Park Lake
|Ross
|4/8/17**
|Davis Lake
|Auglaize
|4/12/17
|Shelby Reservoir #3
|Richland
|4/12/17
|Silver Creek Lake
|Summit
|4/12/17
|Mill Creek (Glacier) Lake
|Mahoning
|4/13/17
|Schoonover Lake
|Allen
|4/13/17
|Walker Road Pond
|Lorain
|4/13/17
|Antrim Lake
|Franklin
|4/14/17**
|Blue Limestone Park
|Delaware
|4/14/17
|Foundation Park
|Knox
|4/14/17
|Quarry Park
|Marion
|4/14/17
|Rose Lake
|Hocking
|4/14/17**
|Jackson City Reservoir
|Jackson
|4/15/17**
|Pearson Metropark Ponds
|Lucas
|4/15/17**
|White Star Quarry
|Sandusky
|4/17/17
|Lima Lake
|Allen
|4/19/17
|Van Wert Reservoir #1
|Van Wert
|4/19/17
|Veterans Park Pond
|Lake
|4/19/17
|Lamberjack Lake
|Seneca
|4/20/17
|Norwalk Reservoir #1
|Huron
|4/20/17
|Tawawa Lake
|Shelby
|4/20/17
|Vesuvius Lake
|Lawrence
|4/20/17**
|Rowland Nature Preserve Lake
|Lorain
|4/21/17
|East Harbor State Park Pond
|Ottawa
|4/22/17**
|Olander Lake
|Lucas
|4/22/17**
|Turkey Creek Lake
|Scioto
|4/22/17**
|Ashley Upground
|Delaware
|4/29/17**
|Sunbury Upground #1
|Delaware
|4/29/17**
|Cross Roads Industrial Ponds
|Crawford
|4/29/17**
|Ohio Canal Lock #4
|Stark
|4/29/17**
|Eyman Park
|Fayette
|5/6/17**
|Giertz Lake
|Hancock
|5/6/17**
|Stonelick Lake
|Clermont
|5/6/17**
|Ohio/Erie Canal
|Cuyahoga
|5/21/17**