COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the victims of a shooting on the south side of Columbus Tuesday.

Dajuan Hartley, 32 was pronounced dead at the scene on 1716 S. 6th St. Dewayne Darrington, 32, was injured and taken to Grant in stable condition. Police told NBC4’s Olivia Fecteau that Darrington was pistol whipped.

At this time, police say there are no known suspects or motives.