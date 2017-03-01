Severe storms strike central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Severe weather moved through central Ohio early Wednesday morning.

It’s another Weather Impact Day because of rain and thunderstorm potential.

At about 2:30am, Wednesday, a Tornado Warning was issued for Ross and Fayette counties.

Some storms could be severe with heavy downpours and damaging winds plus a slight risk of larger hail or isolated tornadoes.

Damage in Ross County (Photo credit Tyler Woods)
According to the Highland County Sheriff’s office, at least one home was damaged on Milner Road and reports of several trees down. Another home was damaged on S.R. 771 and another on S.R. 62 near Rosher Road.

FORECAST

Today:  A cold front lumbers through the region today bringing more showers and thunderstorms through late afternoon. Some storms could be severe with heavy downpours and damaging winds plus a slight risk of larger hail or isolated tornadoes. Rainfall amounts will be between .5”-1.0”. Southwesterly winds (20-25 mph) will gust to as high as 40 mph. Rain showers will be more widely scattered tonight. It will still be very windy, westerly 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

 

