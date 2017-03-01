State patrol investigating after inmate dies at Marion Correctional

COLUMBUS (AP) – The state patrol is investigating the death of an Ohio prison inmate found unresponsive after he was removed from his cell while trying to harm himself.

Patrol records say the incident happened Monday night at Marion Correctional Institution about 50 miles north of Columbus.

The patrol says the inmate was taken to Marion General Hospital where he died. No other details were provided.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction identified the inmate as 57-year-old Louis Anternori.

Prison records say he was imprisoned in 2007 and was serving an 18-year sentence on charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault out of Cuyahoga County.

