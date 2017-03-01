Two men arrested in deadly stabbing of San Jose little league coach

KRON Published: Updated:
KRON photo
KRON photo

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police have made arrests in the deadly stabbing of a little league coach in San Jose.

Robert Ruiz, 32, and Aaron Vallejo, 24, both of San Jose, were arrested Sunday in connection with the death of Frank Navarro, according to police.

Around 12:06 a.m. officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 83 S. 2nd Street near a bar called Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina, where the victim worked.

Navarro was found suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital a short time later.

An investigation revealed that the victim and his co-workers were involved in a fight with several other people, according to police.

Navarro was stabbed and the suspects fled the scene.

The two suspects were later found by police and arrested. They were booked into the County Jail for homicide.

Both Ruiz and Vallejo are expected to appear in court Wednesday and being held without bail.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for his funeral.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s