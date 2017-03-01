VIDEO: Truck goes airborne during chase

SHREVPORT, LA (WCMH) — Video captured by a witness shows the dramatic ending to a police chase in Louisiana.

According to KSLA, officers pulled a truck over for speeding, only to discover the passenger was an escaped inmate named Kevonte Austin.

During the traffic stop, Austin, 18, got behind the wheel of the vehicle and sped off. Deputies says Austin reached speeds of more than 100 mph during the chase, so they decided they needed to stop him.

“A block was set up to keep him from going through the intersection at over 100 miles an hour, which would have been the possibility of fatalities at that intersection,” said Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton.

The crazy video shows Austin’s truck hitting a ditch before flying over a hill and landing on a car.

Luckily, no one in the car was hurt.

Investigators later learned the truck was stolen.

