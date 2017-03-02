Attorney General warns of storm-chasing contractors offering cleanup services

Damage in Waverly (WCMH photo/Tyler Carter)
Damage in Waverly (WCMH photo/Tyler Carter)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is telling residents to be aware of home repair scams following this week’s severe weather around the state.

DeWine said in a press release that some con artists travel to storm-damaged areas and offer services to residents. DeWine said to be wary of anyone who arrives to offer clean-up services.

DeWine offered several tips for homeowners to protect themselves:

  • Research the business
  • Get multiple estimates
  • Don’t make large payments in advance
  • Get a detailed written contract
  • Understand your cancellation rights
  • Consider paying with a credit card

