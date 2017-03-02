Attorney General warns of storm-chasing contractors offering cleanup services

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is telling residents to be aware of home repair scams following this week’s severe weather around the state.

DeWine said in a press release that some con artists travel to storm-damaged areas and offer services to residents. DeWine said to be wary of anyone who arrives to offer clean-up services.

DeWine offered several tips for homeowners to protect themselves:

Research the business

Get multiple estimates

Don’t make large payments in advance

Get a detailed written contract

Understand your cancellation rights

Consider paying with a credit card