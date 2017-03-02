Attorney General warns of storm-chasing contractors offering cleanup services

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is telling residents to be aware of home repair scams following this week’s severe weather around the state.
DeWine said in a press release that some con artists travel to storm-damaged areas and offer services to residents. DeWine said to be wary of anyone who arrives to offer clean-up services.
DeWine offered several tips for homeowners to protect themselves:
- Research the business
- Get multiple estimates
- Don’t make large payments in advance
- Get a detailed written contract
- Understand your cancellation rights
- Consider paying with a credit card