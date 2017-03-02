Cold case murder victim’s daughter speaks out after suspect arrested

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – After 26 years, a man is finally behind bars, charged with the murder of Bonita Parker.

Parker’s daughter, Sarah Parker, was just a young toddler when she was killed.

Sarah said her family got to sit down with the detectives who re-opened her mother’s murder case on Thursday evening.

“Not knowing anything at all, all this time… Thinking the wrong things that were not true. We’re actually getting clarification in a lot of areas we’ve been in the dark about for so long,” said Sarah. “That brings peace.”

She said investigators did not reveal much more than what is already publicly known about the case, but it still helped her family release some of the pain they’ve been feeling for over a quarter-century.

“I wanted to sit back and watch them kind of…let some of that out that they’ve been carrying for so long,” said Sarah.

Bonita was 21-years-old when she was killed. Her body was found on the side of a street near Pataskala back in 1991.

Sarah was only 2 and a half years old when she died.

“From what I’ve heard and what I see in pictures, she was very gentle, very loving, but very naive, very gullible, very trusting of the wrong people,” she said.

She said her mother was vulnerable, suffering from mental health disabilities. Her murder case left investigators puzzled for years, until now. 72-year-old Gustave Sapharas has been charged with aggravated murder.

“I would like to be able to say as a daughter, ‘I know who did this to my mother,'” said Sarah. “I just… I have nothing against him. I just don’t. Whoever took my mother, took my mother and that hurts me, but you know I forgive. I truly do.”