Columbus Police searching for endangered missing girl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say Jada Griffin has been missing since she left school early Thursday morning.

Griffin, 12, walked away from Sherwood Middle School in east Columbus on her own at about 8am this morning.

Griffin is described as a black female, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 105 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark green hooded jacket, light blue pants and bright pink shoes.

Anyone with information on Griffin’s whereabouts should call the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4624.