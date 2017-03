FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Troopers are investigating how a crane hit an overpass in Fairfield County Thursday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Wilson Road overpass of U.S. 33 is closed after a crane hit the structure.

Troopers say no one was injured but the overpass is closed. U.S. 33 has one lane blocked while crews work to clean up.

The overpass seems to be structurally sound, according to troopers. No word on how long the overpass will be closed.