Home Depot hiring 80k nationwide; 600 in Columbus for spring season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Home Depot has announced it will be hiring 600 associates in preparation for spring.

Home Depot says they will be hiring 80,000 people nationwide for their busiest selling season.

The hiring is taking place immediately with applicants applying at careers.homedepot.com.

The positions being hired include cashiers, operators, and online order fulfillment. Home Depot says the jobs include permanent part-time and seasonal opportunities.

College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply