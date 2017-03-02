LIST: Top fish fry locations and times in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s that time of the year for those delicious fish fries!

The Catholic Times has put together its annual list of all the best places to get fish during Lent. Most Catholics abstain from eating meat on each Friday leading up to Easter, so most of the locations below are on Fridays.

We’ve also included the top five restaurants NBC4 voters chose last year for Lent. You’ll find them at the bottom of the list.

Have a favorite place that’s not on the list? Let us know on our NBC4 Facebook page! You can also print out a list of the locations below by clicking/tapping here.

CENTER-SOUTH

ST. PATRICK CHURCH

280 N Grant Ave, Columbus

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7 PM

ST. DOMINIC CHURCH

453 N 20th St, Columbus

(Parish Center, rear of Church)

Saturday, 3/25• 11 AM-5 PM

ST. LADISLAS CHURCH

277 Reeb Ave, Columbus (Huber Hall)

SPAGHETTI DINNER

Sunday, 3/26• Noon-5 PM

NORTHWEST

OUR LADY OF VICTORY CHURCH

1559 Roxbury Rd, Columbus

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:30-7 PM

ST. ANDREW CHURCH

1899 McCoy Rd, Upper Arlington

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:30-7 PM

ST. BRENDAN CHURCH

4475 Dublin Rd, Hilliard (In School)

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:30-7:30 PM

ST. CHRISTOPHER CHURCH

1420 Grandview Ave, Columbus

LENTEN PASTA DINNERS

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7 PM

ST. JOAN OF ARC CHURCH

10700 Liberty Rd, Powell

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7

5-7:30 PM

ST. MARGARET OF CORTONA

1600 N Hague Ave, Columbus

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7

4:30-7:30 PM

NORTH HIGH

IMMACULATE CONCEPTION

414 E North Broadway, Columbus

(Marian Hall)

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7:30 PM

ST. MICHAEL CHURCH

5750 N High St, Worthington

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-8 PM

NORTHLAND

CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION

6300 E Dublin-Granville Rd,

New Albany (Ministry Center)

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5:30-8 PM

ST. ANTHONY CHURCH

1300 Urban Dr, Columbus

SPAGHETTI DINNER

Sunday, 2/26• Noon-6:30 PM

ST. ELIZABETH CHURCH

6077 Sharon Woods Blvd, Columbus

LENTEN DINNERS

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7 PM

SOUP SUPPERS

Tuesdays, 3/7-4/4• 6:30-7 PM

ST . JOHN NEUMANN CHURCH

9633 E State Route 37, Sunbury (Social Hall)

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4 -7 PM

ST. MATTHIAS CHURCH

1582 Ferris Rd, Columbus

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7

4:30-7:30 PM

ST. PAUL CHURCH

313 N State St, Westerville (Miller Hall)

Each Friday; 3/10-4/7• 5-7:30 PM

WEST

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP

3752 Broadway, Grove City (School Cafeteria)

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7:30 PM

SS. SIMON & JUDE CHURCH

9350 High Free Pike, West Jefferson

MEATLESS PASTA DINNER

Fridays, 3/24, 3/31, 4/7• 4:30-7 PM

ST. CECILIA CHURCH

434 Norton Rd, Columbus (School Hall)

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7:30 PM

ST. JOSEPH CHURCH

670 W Main St, Plain City

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5:30-8 PM

ST. PATRICK CHURCH

226 Elm St, London (In School)

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:30-7:30 PM

ST. STEPHEN THE MARYTR CHURCH

4131 Clime Rd, Columbus (West entrance )

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7 PM

CHRIST THE KING CHURCH

2777 E Livingston Ave, Columbus

Fridays, 3/17, 3/24• 5-8 PM

All Saints Academy Gym

HOLY SPIRIT CHURCH

4383 E Broad St. Columbus (Parish Hall)

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5:30-7:30 PM

OUR LADY OF THE MIRACULOUS MEDAL CHURCH

5225 Refugee Rd, Columbus

Each Friday; 3/3-3/31• 6-7:30 PM

After Stations of the Cross

ST. ELIZABETH SETON PARISH

600 Hill Rd N, Pickerington (Parish Activity Center)

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7 PM

ST. CATHARINE CHURCH

500 S Gould Rd, Columbus

Fridays, 3/3, 3/17, 3/31, 4/7• 5-8 PM

ST. MATTHEW THE APOSTLE

807 Havens Corners Rd, Gahanna

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:45-7 PM

ST. PIUS X CHURCH

1051 S Waggoner Rd, Reynoldsburg

Fridays, 3/3, 3/17, 3/31• 5-7 PM

OUTSIDE COLUMBUS

OUR LADY OF LOURDES CHURCH

1033 W 5th St, Marysville

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7:30 PM

ST. MARY CHURCH

66 E William St, Delaware

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7 PM

ST. MARY CHURCH

K of C Hall – 1232 E Center St, Marion

Each Friday; 2/24-4/7• 5-7:30 PM

CHURCH OF THE ASCENSION

555 S Main St, Johnstown

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:30-7 PM

CHURCH OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT

394 E Main St, Newark (School Cafeteria)

LENTEN MEALS

Each Wed; 3/8-4/5• 4:30-7 PM

NEWARK CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

1 Green Wave Dr, Newark

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4-7 PM

ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR

785 Newark Rd, Granville

Each Friday; 3/10-4/7• 5-7:30 PM

(Seniors 4-7:30)

ST. LEONARD CHURCH

57 Dorsey Mill Rd, Heath

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7 PM

ST. LUKE CHURCH

7 W Rambo St, Danville (Community Center)

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7 PM

ST. VINCENT DE PAUL CHURCH

206 E Chestnut St, Mount Vernon (School Gym)

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:30-7 PM

CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY

1835 Dover-Zoar Rd, Bolivar

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4-7 PM

SACRED HEART CHURCH

777 3rd St NE, New Philadelphia

(Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School)

Friday, 3/17• 5-7:30 PM

SACRED HEARTS CHURCH

4680 U.S. Highway 42,Cardington

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4-7 PM

ST. JOHN CHURCH

351 N Market St, Logan

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4-7 PM

ST. COLMAN OF CLOYNE CHURCH

219 S North St, Washington Court House

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:30-7 PM

ST. JOSEPH CHURCH

K of C Hall – 2489 N Court St, Circleville

Each Friday; 2/24-4/7•4:30 – 6:30PM

BISHOP FLAGET SCHOOL

St. Peter Parish Hall

285 W. Water St, Chillicothe

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4-7 PM

ST. PETER IN CHAINS CHURCH

2167 Lick Run Lyra Rd, Wheelersburg

Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:30-7 PM

FRIED FISH RESTAURANTS

Marino’s Seafood Fish & Chips

1216 W 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43212

This was a favorite of many people in the NBC4 newsroom. You can get a 2-piece fish platter for $6.60

J Hot Fish

1117 Oak Street Columbus, Ohio 43205

A lot of you on Twitter told us about this spot! Fish, chips and coleslaw (pictured above) will set you back $8.50.

The Old Bag Of Nails

Various Locations across central Ohio

If you’re looking for British style Fish & Chips, this is the place to go and was one of our top vote getters. A platter there runs $12.99 (but we’re told its worth every penny).

Rusty’s Warf

60 Oak Meadow Dr, Pataskala, OH 43062

Another local favorite from many of our viewers. A fish and chips basket runs $6.

Fisher Fish & Chicken

3685 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43227

With a name like Fisher, you know they know their fish! Dinners start at $6.49 served with Fries or Coleslaw and Bread.

Other top nominations: Ann & Tony’s Restaurant, Matt the Miller’s Tavern, M&M’s Chicken and Fish.