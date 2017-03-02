LIST: Top fish fry locations and times in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s that time of the year for those delicious fish fries!
The Catholic Times has put together its annual list of all the best places to get fish during Lent. Most Catholics abstain from eating meat on each Friday leading up to Easter, so most of the locations below are on Fridays.
We’ve also included the top five restaurants NBC4 voters chose last year for Lent. You’ll find them at the bottom of the list.
Have a favorite place that’s not on the list? Let us know on our NBC4 Facebook page! You can also print out a list of the locations below by clicking/tapping here.
CENTER-SOUTH
ST. PATRICK CHURCH
280 N Grant Ave, Columbus
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7 PM
ST. DOMINIC CHURCH
453 N 20th St, Columbus
(Parish Center, rear of Church)
Saturday, 3/25• 11 AM-5 PM
ST. LADISLAS CHURCH
277 Reeb Ave, Columbus (Huber Hall)
SPAGHETTI DINNER
Sunday, 3/26• Noon-5 PM
NORTHWEST
OUR LADY OF VICTORY CHURCH
1559 Roxbury Rd, Columbus
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:30-7 PM
ST. ANDREW CHURCH
1899 McCoy Rd, Upper Arlington
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:30-7 PM
ST. BRENDAN CHURCH
4475 Dublin Rd, Hilliard (In School)
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:30-7:30 PM
ST. CHRISTOPHER CHURCH
1420 Grandview Ave, Columbus
LENTEN PASTA DINNERS
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7 PM
ST. JOAN OF ARC CHURCH
10700 Liberty Rd, Powell
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7
5-7:30 PM
ST. MARGARET OF CORTONA
1600 N Hague Ave, Columbus
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7
4:30-7:30 PM
NORTH HIGH
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION
414 E North Broadway, Columbus
(Marian Hall)
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7:30 PM
ST. MICHAEL CHURCH
5750 N High St, Worthington
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-8 PM
NORTHLAND
CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION
6300 E Dublin-Granville Rd,
New Albany (Ministry Center)
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5:30-8 PM
ST. ANTHONY CHURCH
1300 Urban Dr, Columbus
SPAGHETTI DINNER
Sunday, 2/26• Noon-6:30 PM
ST. ELIZABETH CHURCH
6077 Sharon Woods Blvd, Columbus
LENTEN DINNERS
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7 PM
SOUP SUPPERS
Tuesdays, 3/7-4/4• 6:30-7 PM
ST . JOHN NEUMANN CHURCH
9633 E State Route 37, Sunbury (Social Hall)
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4 -7 PM
ST. MATTHIAS CHURCH
1582 Ferris Rd, Columbus
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7
4:30-7:30 PM
ST. PAUL CHURCH
313 N State St, Westerville (Miller Hall)
Each Friday; 3/10-4/7• 5-7:30 PM
WEST
OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP
3752 Broadway, Grove City (School Cafeteria)
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7:30 PM
SS. SIMON & JUDE CHURCH
9350 High Free Pike, West Jefferson
MEATLESS PASTA DINNER
Fridays, 3/24, 3/31, 4/7• 4:30-7 PM
ST. CECILIA CHURCH
434 Norton Rd, Columbus (School Hall)
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7:30 PM
ST. JOSEPH CHURCH
670 W Main St, Plain City
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5:30-8 PM
ST. PATRICK CHURCH
226 Elm St, London (In School)
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:30-7:30 PM
ST. STEPHEN THE MARYTR CHURCH
4131 Clime Rd, Columbus (West entrance )
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7 PM
CHRIST THE KING CHURCH
2777 E Livingston Ave, Columbus
Fridays, 3/17, 3/24• 5-8 PM
All Saints Academy Gym
HOLY SPIRIT CHURCH
4383 E Broad St. Columbus (Parish Hall)
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5:30-7:30 PM
OUR LADY OF THE MIRACULOUS MEDAL CHURCH
5225 Refugee Rd, Columbus
Each Friday; 3/3-3/31• 6-7:30 PM
After Stations of the Cross
ST. ELIZABETH SETON PARISH
600 Hill Rd N, Pickerington (Parish Activity Center)
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7 PM
ST. CATHARINE CHURCH
500 S Gould Rd, Columbus
Fridays, 3/3, 3/17, 3/31, 4/7• 5-8 PM
ST. MATTHEW THE APOSTLE
807 Havens Corners Rd, Gahanna
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:45-7 PM
ST. PIUS X CHURCH
1051 S Waggoner Rd, Reynoldsburg
Fridays, 3/3, 3/17, 3/31• 5-7 PM
OUTSIDE COLUMBUS
OUR LADY OF LOURDES CHURCH
1033 W 5th St, Marysville
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7:30 PM
ST. MARY CHURCH
66 E William St, Delaware
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7 PM
ST. MARY CHURCH
K of C Hall – 1232 E Center St, Marion
Each Friday; 2/24-4/7• 5-7:30 PM
CHURCH OF THE ASCENSION
555 S Main St, Johnstown
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:30-7 PM
CHURCH OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT
394 E Main St, Newark (School Cafeteria)
LENTEN MEALS
Each Wed; 3/8-4/5• 4:30-7 PM
NEWARK CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
1 Green Wave Dr, Newark
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4-7 PM
ST. EDWARD THE CONFESSOR
785 Newark Rd, Granville
Each Friday; 3/10-4/7• 5-7:30 PM
(Seniors 4-7:30)
ST. LEONARD CHURCH
57 Dorsey Mill Rd, Heath
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7 PM
ST. LUKE CHURCH
7 W Rambo St, Danville (Community Center)
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 5-7 PM
ST. VINCENT DE PAUL CHURCH
206 E Chestnut St, Mount Vernon (School Gym)
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:30-7 PM
CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY
1835 Dover-Zoar Rd, Bolivar
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4-7 PM
SACRED HEART CHURCH
777 3rd St NE, New Philadelphia
(Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School)
Friday, 3/17• 5-7:30 PM
SACRED HEARTS CHURCH
4680 U.S. Highway 42,Cardington
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4-7 PM
ST. JOHN CHURCH
351 N Market St, Logan
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4-7 PM
ST. COLMAN OF CLOYNE CHURCH
219 S North St, Washington Court House
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:30-7 PM
ST. JOSEPH CHURCH
K of C Hall – 2489 N Court St, Circleville
Each Friday; 2/24-4/7•4:30 – 6:30PM
BISHOP FLAGET SCHOOL
St. Peter Parish Hall
285 W. Water St, Chillicothe
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4-7 PM
ST. PETER IN CHAINS CHURCH
2167 Lick Run Lyra Rd, Wheelersburg
Each Friday; 3/3-4/7• 4:30-7 PM
FRIED FISH RESTAURANTS
Marino’s Seafood Fish & Chips
1216 W 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43212
This was a favorite of many people in the NBC4 newsroom. You can get a 2-piece fish platter for $6.60
J Hot Fish
1117 Oak Street Columbus, Ohio 43205
A lot of you on Twitter told us about this spot! Fish, chips and coleslaw (pictured above) will set you back $8.50.
The Old Bag Of Nails
Various Locations across central Ohio
If you’re looking for British style Fish & Chips, this is the place to go and was one of our top vote getters. A platter there runs $12.99 (but we’re told its worth every penny).
Rusty’s Warf
60 Oak Meadow Dr, Pataskala, OH 43062
Another local favorite from many of our viewers. A fish and chips basket runs $6.
Fisher Fish & Chicken
3685 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43227
With a name like Fisher, you know they know their fish! Dinners start at $6.49 served with Fries or Coleslaw and Bread.
Other top nominations: Ann & Tony’s Restaurant, Matt the Miller’s Tavern, M&M’s Chicken and Fish.