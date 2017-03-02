Man faces 5 felony counts after allegedly throwing 3-month-old son onto ground

Brevin Smith is charged with two counts of endangering children, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of burglary. (Licking County Sheriff's office)
NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — A Newark man is facing additional charges after reportedly throwing his infant son on the ground.

Brevin Smith, 19, is charged with two counts of endangering children, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of burglary.

According to court documents, Smith admitted that several times, he became frustrated with the child because he could not get him to stop crying. Investigators said he admitted to throwing the child down on the bedroom floor at least twice.

The child, a 3-month-old boy, was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital, and later transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

