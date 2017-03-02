National Weather Service confirms tornado in Highland County Wednesday

LEESBURG, OH (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Highland County on Wednesday.
The NWS says the tornado caused damage in Leesburg. The strength, path, and duration of the tornado have not yet been determined. A final assessment is expected by Thursday at 6pm.
To see more photos and videos of the damage around central Ohio, click here.
PHOTOS: Central Ohio severe weather; March 1, 2017
PHOTOS: Central Ohio severe weather; March 1, 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Baltimore Officers Arrested
-
Baltimore Officers Arrested
-
PHOTOS: Morrow County Drug Bust
-
2-alarm apartment complex fire
-
PHOTOS: Hitler’s phone
-
PHOTOS: Forgotten ’72 cop-shooting case
-
PHOTOS: Westminster Dog Show
-
Mother and stepson charged in murder
-
Mother and stepson charged in murder
-
Mother and stepson charged in murder