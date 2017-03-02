National Weather Service confirms tornado in Highland County Wednesday

LEESBURG, OH (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Highland County on Wednesday.

The NWS says the tornado caused damage in Leesburg. The strength, path, and duration of the tornado have not yet been determined. A final assessment is expected by Thursday at 6pm.

To see more photos and videos of the damage around central Ohio, click here.

PHOTOS: Central Ohio severe weather; March 1, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Damage in Ross County (Photo credit Tyler Woods) A car submerged in water during flooding in Pickaway County. A barn damaged by storms in Leesburg. A barn damaged by storms in Leesburg. Viewer Photo Ross Count damage (Credit Will Wood) Rt. 50 in Vinton County (Credit Brian McGraw) A lawnmower near Leesburg that was thrown several feet by the wind. (Credit Corey Henry Cockerill) More storm damage from Leesburg (Credit Corey Henry Cockerill) Culvert being washed out by flood waters in Chillicothe. (Credit Jessica Desirae Hayes) Leesburg damage Leesburg damage Tree down on Ohio Avenue in Hocking County Laurelville (Credit Elizabeth Smith) Hocking County flooding (Credit Joyce Congrove) Hocking County floods (Credit Jessica Ann) (Credit Elizabeth Smith) Leesburg (Credit Corey Henry Cockerill) Near Creola (Credit Rhonda Brotherton) Damage in Highland County (WCMH photo/Ted Hart) Damage in Highland County (WCMH photo/Ted Hart) Damage in Highland County (WCMH photo/Ted Hart) Damage in Highland County (WCMH photo/Ted Hart) Damage in Waverly (WCMH photo/Tyler Carter) Damage in Waverly (WCMH photo/Tyler Carter) Damage in Waverly (WCMH photo/Tyler Carter) Damage in Waverly (WCMH photo/Tyler Carter) Damage in Waverly (WCMH photo/Tyler Carter)