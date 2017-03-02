New events, more to see at 2017 Arnold Sports Festival

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
arnold-classic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This weekend, the 29th annual Arnold Sports Festival is in Columbus. This year, the expo hall is bigger than ever.

Event organizers have increased its size by 25 percent, with 1,200 booths and vendors. Most of the events take place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

arnold-classic-2Spokesperson Brent LaLonde said the aim of the event is for participants to gain interest in different kinds of sports.

“Our goal here is to get everybody a platform to compete in their sport and to promote their sport,” he said. “That’s why we add events every year. That’s why we’re up to 70 different sports and events. We are a showcase for all things sports.”

There are 18,000 athletes this year, competing from 80 countries. New events this year include competitive yoga, lacrosse, and indoor Scottish Highland games. Tickets are $20 at the door.

For more information, head to the official website. 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s