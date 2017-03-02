New events, more to see at 2017 Arnold Sports Festival

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This weekend, the 29th annual Arnold Sports Festival is in Columbus. This year, the expo hall is bigger than ever.

Event organizers have increased its size by 25 percent, with 1,200 booths and vendors. Most of the events take place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Spokesperson Brent LaLonde said the aim of the event is for participants to gain interest in different kinds of sports.

“Our goal here is to get everybody a platform to compete in their sport and to promote their sport,” he said. “That’s why we add events every year. That’s why we’re up to 70 different sports and events. We are a showcase for all things sports.”

There are 18,000 athletes this year, competing from 80 countries. New events this year include competitive yoga, lacrosse, and indoor Scottish Highland games. Tickets are $20 at the door.

For more information, head to the official website.