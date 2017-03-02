Ohio sees record number of concealed carry permits issued

COLUMBUS (AP) – State officials say a record number of concealed carry licenses for handguns were issued last year.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday that nearly 118,000 new permits were issued in 2016 along with 41,000 renewals. The total of 159,000 permits is the highest number since the state began issuing concealed carry licenses in 2004.

The previous high for new and renewed permits was 145,000 in 2013.

The state also saw new highs last year for the number of licenses suspended after someone was arrested or charged with certain crimes, licenses revoked and license applications denied.

Each county sheriff must report concealed handgun license statistics to the state on a quarterly basis.