Perry Co. principal allegedly failed to report sexual assault

THORNVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The superintendent of Northern Local Schools has recommended that Sheridan High School principal Chris King be fired after he allegedly failed to report a child sexual assault.

According to a letter obtained from Superintendent Thomas Perkins, King was aware that a female student reported being sexually assaulted, and reported she was bullied by her assailant. King allegedly did not report the assault.

In the letter, dated Feb. 21, Perkins recommended that King be put on unpaid suspension and be terminated.

